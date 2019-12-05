Kirkland's: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) _ Kirkland's Inc. (KIRK) on Thursday reported a loss of $22.3 million in its fiscal third quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Brentwood, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of $1.61. Losses, adjusted for pretax expenses and asset impairment costs, came to 58 cents per share.
The home decor retailer posted revenue of $144.9 million in the period.
Kirkland's expects full-year results to range from a loss of $2 per share to a loss of $1.75 per share.
