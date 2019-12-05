Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee offensive tackle Marcus Tatum has tweeted that he plans to play football elsewhere as a graduate transfer next season. Tatum made 11 starts for the Volunteers over the last three seasons. He started Tennessee's first two games at right tackle this year but made only one more start the rest of the season. Tatum is the second Tennessee offensive lineman this week to enter the transfer portal. Ryan Johnson tweeted Monday that “ït is time for me to start a new chapter in my life and in my football career.”