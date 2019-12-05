Five pediatric flu-related deaths reported as of December

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A warning to get your flu shot.
Flu season was just getting started and Alabama had already shown a significant amount of diagnosed cases.
At least three strains of the virus had been confirmed in Alabama in December, according to the Centers For Disease Control.
American Family Care said they were seeing double the number of flu cases in 2019, compared to 2018.
Doctors recommend the best way to avoid the flu is to get the flu shot but some people are hesitant, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ben Barlow, with American Family Care said the hesitation is often because of misinformation about the vaccination, like it giving you the virus.
“It’s not giving you the flu, your body is just building up the antibodies to the flu. It can make you feel like you’re sick but that’s just your body revving up you immune response and that’s going to help you not get the flu,” Chief Medical Officer of American Family Care Dr. Ben Barlow said.
As of December 1st there had been five reported pediatric deaths from the flu; none of those cases were in Alabama.
