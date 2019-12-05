Dry & mild today before rain to end the week

We’re waking up to another cool morning with temperatures right around normal in the low to mid 30s.
Today will be very similar to Wednesday with temperatures into the low to mid 30s to start, plenty of sunshine to start the day. Wind will be from the south today so it will be a slightly warmer. Expect temperatures to be the low 60s. This afternoon we will see clouds move in ahead of our next wave of rain which will be here tomorrow morning. Friday looks rainy to start with scattered showers moving through the Valley.
Rain should be heaviest before noon, but we will still see some scattered showers linger into the afternoon. Rain totals will likely be between a quarter to a half inch. Rain should be done for your evening, but clouds will stick around through the weekend. Saturday will be dry but cloudy with temperatures into the upper 50s. Showers will pick up as we move into the afternoon and evening on Sunday with heavier rain on the way for Monday and Tuesday.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
