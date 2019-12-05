Drake State partnering with Catalyst to help small businesses

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good news for small businesses in Huntsville. A new grant and partnership has been created to help struggling businesses.
Catalyst is an organization providing help for every kind of problem a small business could have.
Together with Drake State, Neighborhood Concepts, Redstone Federal Credit Union and Live Oak Banks, Catalyst will help disadvantaged small businesses in Huntsville.
Patricia Sims, the president of Drake State, says this new partnership is a win-win.
“We’re excited to be partnering, because we see this as an opportunity to help businesses grow and ultimately strengthen our community,” she said.
A grant will allow the group to give free training to struggling small businesses.
“Our role at Drake State is provide education training, like if businesses are needing additional accounting skills, bookkeeping skills.” Sims said.
Overall, Leigh Christian with Catalyst says this partnership will provide every type of help a business may need.
“Some of them just need support, they need one-on-one coaching and mentoring, they need help finding quality employees," she said.
“This gives them an opportunity to have an expert review their business plan help them identify the areas of need and get support to identify those needs so their businesses can be successful,” Sims said.
Christian says small business is the life blood of any community and with this new partnership Catalyst will be able to help even more small, disadvantaged businesses than before.
To qualify for this free training companies need to be:
- Small businesses owned and controlled by economically and socially disadvantaged people.
- Small businesses located in our areas of high unemployment or low income.
- Small business owned by low-income individuals.
- Certified 8(a) participant or HUBZone small business or economically disadvantaged woman-owned small business.
To learn more about the program or sign up for training contact Leigh Christian at leigh.christian@catalystcenter.org or go to the Catalyst center’s website.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.