Dollar General: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ Dollar General Corp. (DG) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $365.6 million.
On a per-share basis, the Goodlettsville, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of $1.42.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 23 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.38 per share.
The discount retailer posted revenue of $6.99 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Twenty-two analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.92 billion.
Dollar General expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.55 to $6.65 per share.
Dollar General shares have climbed 42% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 24%. The stock has increased 48% in the last 12 months.
