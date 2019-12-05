Crime Stoppers: Credit card numbers accessed via cellphone

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville police are on the lookout for a suspect.
Police say a man illegally used stolen credit card numbers at the Sparkman Drive Walmart on Oct. 31. According to police, the victim was notified that her credit card was used there to load gift cards. The offender was using his cellphone to access the victim’s card while it was still in her posession.
Video surveillance shows the offender as he exited the store. If you recognize him, call Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers at 256-53-CRIME.
