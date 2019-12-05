Cook, Missouri St. host MVSU

TEAM LEADERS: Missouri State's Cook has averaged 16.7 points and five rebounds while Tulio Da Silva has put up 10.9 points and 8.9 rebounds. For the Delta Devils, Green has averaged 20.3 points while Caleb Hunter has put up 13.5 points.MIGHTY MICHAEL: Green has connected on 35.5 percent of the 31 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 13 over the last three games. He's also converted 68.2 percent of his foul shots this season.