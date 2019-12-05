Downtown Huntsville business owner worried about staying open amid road construction

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Jean Bryan is the co-owner of Inspired, a gift shop just off of Church Street. She said business has gone back up since part of Church Street reopened but it’s still nothing compared to this time last year.
Bryan said her sales are down 25 to 30 percent from this same time last year.
She said sales have started to increase with the holiday season and access to her store getting easier with portions of Church Street reopening, but they are still struggling.
“Huntsvillians have a long memory and they’re very convenience oriented," Bryan said.
Bryan said she even opened a small booth in Madison hoping to boost sales to make up for the struggles in Huntsville.
She said the idea there is construction by her store will turn some people totally away.
“Typically they don’t like to fool with the idea they might pop their tires or whatever going through the road construction,” Bryan said. "As I’ve heard some people say they just don’t know what’s going to be open and what’s not.”
Bryan said she does understand why the project is so important for Huntsville and looks forward to it being completed.
Construction is expected to be completed by fall of 2020.
Between now and then, Bryan and her co-owner are just hoping their shop survives.
