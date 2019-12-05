Canathon at Spring Avenue Walmart in Decatur Helps Volunteer Center of Morgan Co.

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) -Since Monday you may have noticed the Canathon boxes inside Walmarts across the Tennessee Valley.
But on Thursday, December 5, there is something special happening at one of the Walmarts in Decatur. At the location on Spring Avenue, any canned food or non pershiable food items collected on Thursday will be donated to the Volunteer Center of Morgan County.
The volunteer center provides volunteers for more than 200 organizations on Morgan County every year. The executive director for the center says the food will help feed many people in Morgan County and the center depends on the generosity of the community.
The Canathon bins will still be in in more than 20 Walmarts in the area until next Friday.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.