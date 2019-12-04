Red Bay man killed in wreck with tractor-trailer

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama State Troopers say there was a fatal wreck in Franklin County early Wednesday.
Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Alabama 24 and County Road 23 at about 5:15 a.m. The crash involved a 2011 Suzuki Equator pickup truck and a 2001 Peterbilt tractor-trailer.
Troopers say the pickup truck was crossing southbound on Alabama 24 when it was struck on the passenger side.
The pickup truck’s driver was killed in the crash. Troopers identified the victim as Jacob Destin Cox, 22, of Red Bay.
The tractor-trailer’s driver was taken to Red Bay Hospital with minor injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
