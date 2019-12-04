Lincoln County roadway to close for landslide repairs

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A February landslide in Lincoln County is finally getting fixed after months of testing and securing funds.
Beginning on Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 8 a.m., Molino Road will close to repair a road slide. The road will be closed between the John Campbell Road intersection and the box #854 Molino Road.
“We’re estimating about three to four weeks. It could take longer depending upon weather,” said Lincoln County Road Superintendent Tim Gill. “The road is heavily traveled. That area is kind of a dividing point of the way traffic goes.”
Historic rainfall in February led to the slides. “It’s probably 200 feet long and 140 feet deep," explained Gill.
Gill says the project will cost around $350,000. The County is using reserve funds with the hopes that FEMA will eventually pay them back 75% and the state will provide 10% of the cost.
