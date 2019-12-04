Johnson, Chicago State visit Tennessee St.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The Cougars are led by juniors Johnson and Andrew Lewis. Johnson is averaging 15.6 points and two steals while Lewis is putting up 14.6 points and 4.2 rebounds per contest. The Tigers have been led by Marshall and Michael Littlejohn. Marshall has produced 11 points and 4.4 rebounds while Littlejohn has averaged 11.4 points per game.JUMPING FOR JOHNSON: Johnson has connected on 40.7 percent of the 54 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 12 of 28 over the last five games. He's also made 81.1 percent of his free throws this season.