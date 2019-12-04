2 inmates escape Limestone County prison

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The search is on for two inmates who escaped the Limestone Correctional Facility on Nick Davis Road.
The names of the inmates are not known, but they are both reportedly males and dressed in white uniforms. There was no direction of travel noted.
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is assisting.
Creekside Elementary and East Limestone High School are on modified lockdown. The school system has also taken precautions with their afternoon bus routes. No student will be dropped off unless a parent is home.
