Decatur man charged with trafficking meth, cocaine
Michael Leon Baker (Source: Decatur Police Department)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | December 4, 2019 at 2:14 PM CST - Updated December 4 at 2:14 PM

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur police have released details about a recent drug trafficking arrest.

Police say on Nov. 26, 2019, members of the Decatur Police Department and the Madison-Morgan County Strategic Counterdrug Team executed a search warrant in the 1400 block of Brownstone Avenue SW. Police say Michael Leon Baker fled on foot when he saw officers approaching. He was apprehended within a short distance.

Investigators say they found a trafficking amount of methamphetamine, trafficking amount of cocaine, alprazolam, suboxone, marijuana packaged for sale, and cash.

Baker was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in cocaine, possession of a controlled substance (alprazolam), possession of a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana. He was taken to the Morgan County Jail.

The currency was seized for condemnation proceedings.

