Decatur man charged with trafficking meth, cocaine

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur police have released details about a recent drug trafficking arrest.
Police say on Nov. 26, 2019, members of the Decatur Police Department and the Madison-Morgan County Strategic Counterdrug Team executed a search warrant in the 1400 block of Brownstone Avenue SW. Police say Michael Leon Baker fled on foot when he saw officers approaching. He was apprehended within a short distance.
Investigators say they found a trafficking amount of methamphetamine, trafficking amount of cocaine, alprazolam, suboxone, marijuana packaged for sale, and cash.
Baker was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in cocaine, possession of a controlled substance (alprazolam), possession of a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana. He was taken to the Morgan County Jail.
The currency was seized for condemnation proceedings.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.