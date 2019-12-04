Crestwood’s new NICU bays will let parents stay with newborns

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Parents know that when you have a baby, those first few days you spend with them in the hospital are crucial. But if you deliver a baby and it has to go to the NICU, you may not get as much time with it.
Crestwood Medical Center health officials hope to change that with the addition of new rooms for parents.
The hospital is adding 10 separate NICU bays that will allow parents to stay with their newborns night and day.
This will also allow them to participate as nurses provide care for the babies.
It’s just one way they hope to meet the needs of families in this rapidly growing part of the state.
“We’re currently expanding so quick, and our volume has shot through the roof as far as women’s services in general, you know, lots of moms having babies here, which is fantastic. It’s a great problem to have, but we are looking ahead,” said NICU manager Kelsey Lightfoot.
Crestwood officials hope to have the new NICU bays fully operational by next week.
