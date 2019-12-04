Community award renamed in honor of late Christmas-inspiring doctor

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man who helped inspire Christmas throughout Huntsville lives on in the legacy he created.
Dr. John Higginbotham, an orthopedic surgeon for more than 40 years, passed away earlier this year. He loved Christmas, turning his south Huntsville home into a wonderland throughout the years.
Tuesday night, the Madison County Medical Society renamed it’s community award in his memory.
The award will be given annually to a deserving physician for community service.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.