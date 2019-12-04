Cold & frosty this morning with a seasonable and sunny afternoon

Thursday will be very similar to Wednesday with temperatures into the low to mid 30s to start, plenty of sunshine, and temperatures into the mid to upper 30s. Late Thursday we will see clouds move in ahead of our next wave of rain. Friday looks rainy to start with scattered showers moving through the Valley. Rain should be heaviest before noon, but we will see some scattered showers linger into the afternoon. Rain totals will likely be between a tenth of an inch to a quarter inch. From there we will dry out for much of the weekend with the mid to upper 50s.