Cold & frosty this morning with a seasonable and sunny afternoon

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Happy Wednesday! It is a frosty start to the day today so give yourself a little extra time to scrape off your windshield!
Temperatures this morning are into the upper 20s and low 30s across the Valley which means many of us are seeing frost.
Despite the chilly temperatures this morning it will actually turn out to be a gorgeous afternoon. Today will be right around normal with high temperatures around 55 to 58 degrees.
Wind from the northwest today will stay light around 5 to 10 mph. Today and Thursday will be nice and sunny with temperatures right around normal.
Thursday will be very similar to Wednesday with temperatures into the low to mid 30s to start, plenty of sunshine, and temperatures into the mid to upper 30s.
Late Thursday we will see clouds move in ahead of our next wave of rain. Friday looks rainy to start with scattered showers moving through the Valley.
Rain should be heaviest before noon, but we will see some scattered showers linger into the afternoon. Rain totals will likely be between a tenth of an inch to a quarter inch.
From there we will dry out for much of the weekend with the mid to upper 50s.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.