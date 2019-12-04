Arab school board selects new superintendent

ARAB, Ala. (WAFF) - The Arab school district has officially named a new superintendent
Johnny Berry will leave his post as principal at Decatur High School to take the job.
He’s served as principal for two schools in Decatur since 2014.
Berry’s first day in Arab will be sometime in the first week of January.
Decatur City schools Superintendent Michael Douglas says he will name an interim principal for Decatur High School at the school board meeting on Dec. 17.
