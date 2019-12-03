Utility companies in Huntsville, Decatur warn about new scams

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Both Huntsville Utilities and Decatur Utilities have posted warnings about scams targeting customers.
Huntsville Utilities says scammers are using a new call back number when targeting local customers. If you are told to call 800-298-4552 to make a payment, this is a scam.
More scam information can be found on the Huntsville Utilities website.
Decatur Utilities says scammers are calling local businesses and claiming to be with the Tennessee Valley Authority. The company says this is a scam. TVA, which is their wholesale power supplier, is not involved with payments or disconnection.
Officials say the utility company will never demand payment over the phone.
Customers can call 256-552-1400 Opt 4 to verify your account status.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.