Police identify suspect who injured Madison Police Officer on Thanksgiving Day

MADISON, AL (WAFF) - Madison police have identified the suspect they say resisted arrest and injured an officer on Thanksgiving Day.
34-year-old Nicholas Demetra Pappas of Huntsville who was on a stolen motorcycle, resisted arrest and caused non-life threatening injuries to a Madison Police Officer.
The suspect fled on foot and efforts were made to locate the suspect, but were unsuccessful. The officer was treated and released from the Madison Hospital Emergency Department the same day.
On Tuesday morning the Huntsville Police Department located Pappas. He is currently being held on charges with the Huntsville Police Department. Madison police will be pursuing warrants for assault and fleeing or attempting to elude.
Additional charges are possible and the Madison Police Department will make them known as soon as the information becomes available.
