Peeks of sunshine and cool temps Tuesday

A mix of sun and clouds overhead for this Tuesday afternoon with high temperatures just shy of 50 degrees.
Cloud cover will start to thin out overnight and lows will drop into the lower 30s by daybreak on Wednesday. Abundant sunshine is in the forecast for Wednesday with more seasonal December temperatures in the middle 50s, wind will be light out of the west. Thursday will also be very nice with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s with plenty of sunshine.
Rain showers will move in from the west late Thursday evening into Friday, showers will be scattered at best and just light rainfall accumulations are expected.
The weekend forecast looks pretty good for now with highs in the middle to upper 50s, a few isolated rain showers may be possible on Sunday. Next week will start off mild with highs in the low 60s but rain showers are likely both Monday and Tuesday.
