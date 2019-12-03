More of the cold today before warmer weather this week

We’re waking up to temperatures into the upper 20s and low 30s this morning with wind chills around 25-degrees. The good news is that wind is nowhere near as strong this morning and that will be the case later today as well. There are some passing clouds overhead this morning which has helped keep us warmer than where we could have fallen. Winds will be between 5 to 10 mph. Afternoon temperatures today will be into the upper 40s and low 50s with a mix of sun and clouds.