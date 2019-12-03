More of the cold today before warmer weather this week

Happy Tuesday! It’s chilly out there this morning, but today does look much warmer than yesterday.
We’re waking up to temperatures into the upper 20s and low 30s this morning with wind chills around 25-degrees. The good news is that wind is nowhere near as strong this morning and that will be the case later today as well. There are some passing clouds overhead this morning which has helped keep us warmer than where we could have fallen. Winds will be between 5 to 10 mph. Afternoon temperatures today will be into the upper 40s and low 50s with a mix of sun and clouds.
We will get warmer day by day this week with temperatures near 60-degrees by Thursday. Much of the week will be dry, but the next chance at rain will be on Friday, but right now it does not look to be anything impactful. Our next “impactful” system looks to move in early next week with heavier rainfall and much colder air on the backside.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
