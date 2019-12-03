Madison County murder suspect pleads guilty

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A 2017 murder investigation is closed after the suspect enters a guilty plea.
Datondra Mitchell was sentenced to 25 years in prison after her legal team agreed to the plea deal in Madison County Circuit Court.
Mitchell was accused of killing Carzella Little in August of 2017. Police say the two were dating and the shooting happened after an argument.
Mitchell’s sentence will include the two years she’s spent in jail awaiting trial.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.