James Clemens student honored for his leadership, commitment to helping others

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - A James Clemens football player is being honored for his leadership and willingness to help others.
James Clemens High School senior Zach Taylor was given the annual Bubba Trotman Service Above Self Award by the Montgomery Rotary Club this week.
As a child, Taylor’s home was destroyed during the 2011 tornadoes. This led him to volunteer in efforts to help disaster victims. Taylor is also active in his community and school as a volunteer and leader.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.