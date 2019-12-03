Huntsville City, Schools making push for December tax language vote

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The future of Huntsville City School’s funding is hitting the ballot box this month.
On Tuesday, Dec. 10, voters will decided whether or not to change tax law that supports the school district.
Currently, tax law states residents in “Huntsville, Madison County” are required to pay the ad valerom taxes that fund the city school system.
The city limits include Limestone and Morgan Counties. While tax collection in those counties has not been an issue, the city and school system are looking to head off future conflicts over the wording of the law.
The city and school system are pushing for residents to vote in support of a language change that brings Limestone and Morgan Counties into the law.
It will not result in new taxes for any residents.
Monday, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle and Huntsville Schools Superintendent Christie Finley held a press conference in front of Blossomwood Elementary students to garner support for the change.
Battle said it’s about preparing for the future.
“We want to make sure that the language that is in our property tax bill allows for us to make sure we have the revenue for future generations to be educated in the city of Huntsville, no matter what county they’re in, but also have a great education and have funding in place for that great education," he said.
You can find your polling place here.
