Huntsville City School Board begins interviews for new CSFO

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville City School Board is looking for its next financial leader, board members will start interviewing five candidates for the Chief Schools Financial Officer position Tuesday.
After uncovering a massive budget shortfall in 2018, former CSFO Tina Hancock was able to get HCS back on track.
Hancock stepped down, though, on October 11. When she stepped down she told the board she believes Huntsville City Schools was in the best position to have continued financial success.
Superintendent Christie Finley said she wants the next CSFO to continue to help the school system be financially healthy.
“I think what we’re looking for for the new CFO is to continue on the trajectory we created with our fund balance and our general reserve where it needs to be,” Finley said. “But also someone who is very visionary, innovative, and can really look forward, projections of what the economy and impact it would have on our district.”
Finley is also hoping to find someone who is an “innovative leader."
She commended the job Hancock had done during her time as CSFO and now wants to continue the growth with the next CSFO.
“Moving forward we need that same kind of person,” Finley said. “Someone who really understands the fiscal side of schools and school finance and someone who also understands that being in the city of Huntsville we want to continue those innovative programs we provide our students everyday.”
The school board is expected to announce who the next CSFO will be at the December 10 school board meeting.
