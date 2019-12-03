Huntsville Christmas Parade celebrates the diversity of Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Santa, Mrs. Claus and a ton of people will fill downtown Huntsville Tuesday night at 6 for the Huntsville Christmas Parade.
The theme of this years parade is “Christmas Around the World.”
Blair Davis, one of the parade organizers, said this theme represents Huntsville well.
“There are people from all over the world right here in Huntsville,” Davis said. “So for us to be able to pull different cultures into this year’s Christmas parade we were really excited about that.”
Davis said people are going to see a bunch of fun floats. She said there are floats with the Eiffel Tower, Big Ben, the Statue of Liberty and more cool monuments from around the world on them.
The parade starts on Clinton, then goes between Tinsel Trail and Skating in the Park along Church Street. The route turns left on Williams and Fountain Circle before turning onto the Downtown Square and finishing on Holmes Avenue.
You’ll see on the map there are purple markers, these mark the best spots to watch the parade from.
For the first time ever, there will be a fireworks show at the end of the parade. Davis said there will not be a bad seat for the show and it is set to start at 7:15 p.m.
The Grand Marshall of this years parade is Scripps National Spelling Bee Co-Champion Erin Howard.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.