Hangout Music Fest announces 2020 lineup

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WBRC) - The Hangout Music Festival announced the lineup for the 11th installment of the annual festival Tuesday. The festival takes place May 15-17, 2020.
The oceanside festival is headlined by the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone and Billie Eilish.
Other acts include Marshmello, Lana Del Rey, Cage the Elelphant, Juice WRLD, Illenium, Kane Brown, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Louis The Child, The Head and the Heart, RL Grime and more.
Tickets go on sale Monday, December 9 at 11 a.m. EST.
You can view the full lineup or purchase tickets by clicking here.
