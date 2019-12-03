Dr. Seuss’ ‘How The Grinch Stole Christmas’ airs tonight on WAFF 48

Dr. Seuss’ ‘How The Grinch Stole Christmas’ airs tonight on WAFF 48
“How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” airs on WAFF 48 and all NBC stations tonight at 7 p.m. CT (Photo: NBC) (Source: NBC)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | December 3, 2019 at 1:05 PM CST - Updated December 3 at 1:05 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A beloved Christmas special returns Tuesday night.

“How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” airs on WAFF 48 and all NBC stations tonight at 7 p.m. CT.

The holiday classic revolves around the schemes of the green, small-hearted Grinch aiming to steal every material vestige of Christmas from the Whos populating living in the town of Whoville.

The half-hour show first aired on television in 1966, and its musical theme, “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch,” is a popular holiday song.

Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.