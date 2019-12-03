Decatur woman arrested in undercover jail contraband bust

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur woman found herself in the same jail she’s accused of trying to smuggle contraband into.
For the past several weeks, Morgan County drug and criminal investigators, as well as county jail staff, have been conducting an investigation involving illegal narcotics and contraband being brought into the Morgan County jail. On Monday, one suspect was arrested in an undercover operation.
Investigators say Marquita Laneice Gary, 25, met with a “jailer” on two occasions. They say she brought $500 for the “jailer” as payment the first time, then brought four cellphones, synthetic marijuana and Xanax during the second meeting.
Agents say they recovered more spice and alprazolam, along with a quantity of crack cocaine and a pistol from Gary’s residence.
Gary was detained and subsequently charged with two counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance (cocaine). She was booked into the Morgan County Jail with a bond of $11,000.
