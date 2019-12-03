DA to determine if charges warranted in fatal Falkville shooting

FALKVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Police are trying to determine whether the woman they believe shot a man in Falkville will face charges.
Police Chief Aaron Burgess says the woman called to report a domestic assault Monday afternoon. When officers got to the home on Cedar Creek Road, they found a man in a car with a gunshot wound.
He was taken to the hospital but died.
The woman has not been arrested.
“We’re looking at this at all angles. We’re looking at this from the angles of self-defense all the way to murder. We do that because that is our job to be objective and to take all things into consideration,” he said.
Officers will hand over all evidence and a detailed case report to the district attorney’s office, which will determine whether the case will go before a grand jury.
Burgess says there is no threat to the community.
