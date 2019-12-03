Crews put out fire on Laurel Lane in Gurley

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A family has to run from it’s home after a fire. This happened, on Laurel Lane.
Firefighters got to the scene just after 2 o’clock on Tuesday morning. WAFF was first on that scene.
We're told a family of three people and three dogs inside the house is alright.
Officials tell us there's now a hole in the roof because of this fire, with heavy water damage there as well.
At this point, investigators don’t know what caused the fire to start.
