Court records: Suspect was on probation at time of fatal Decatur shooting

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A man accused in a fatal Thanksgiving night shooting was on probation at the time it happened.
A warrant had been issued for Abdullah El-Sayyed nine days before the shooting, according to our partners at the Decatur Daily.
Sayyed had been sentenced in June to 30 months in prison for drug possession and numerous other charges, but the sentence was suspended. He also received 24 months of supervised probation, according to court record. He was also charged in 2017 with domestic violence.
At last check, investigators hadn’t determined a motive for the shooting.
Sayyed is now facing a murder charge in the shooting death Latonya Rasheed. Her body was found at home on 4th Avenue, according to police.
