Auburn fans excited following thrilling Iron Bowl victory

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Fans of the No. 15 Auburn Tigers are celebrating after their team defeated the team from Tuscaloosa in thrilling fashion. Auburn defeated Alabama 48-45 in a game that went down to the very final moments of the game.
“I was probably shaking the entire game. I never sat down at all. We stood up the entire time. It was a crazy game,” said Auburn University student Drew Baker.
The Tigers battled back and forth with Alabama all game, but was never out of the fight.
“I’m very proud of them, because I feel like they played great throughout the whole game and they didn’t give up or anything so, really proud,” said Auburn fan Alli Scott.
For Auburn fan Kim Handley, the back-and-forth affair made it hard to stay happy for too long.
“Well it wen back and forth, every time we celebrated they would score right after we just finished celebrating. So, it was crazy and intense,” she said.
Ultimately to one Auburn student, he feels like games like Saturday’s Iron Bowl between the Tigers and the Tide are what makes this rivalry number one in the sport.
“Oh it’s the best rivalry in college football, easily. And no one can tell me different about it,” said Trevor Wellis.
For the next 365 days, the Auburn Tigers are Iron Bowl champs and will look to defend that honor in 2020 in Tuscaloosa.
