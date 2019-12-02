Update on Sylacauga Officer pulled from burning car

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - An encouraging update tonight on Sylacauga police officer Blake McGhee.
McGhee was badly hurt in an accident earlier this month. McGhee’s mom sent us this picture of the whole family. She says he’s working hard at physical therapy and making great improvements. He will have another ankle surgery and then he is expected to return home to his wife and five month old son.
McGhee’s car caught fire when he was involved in a crash with a logging truck. He was pulled to safety by a friend and some good Samaritans.
