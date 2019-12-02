Huntsville Police investigate possible shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville police are on the scene of a possible shooting on Battlefield Drive. That’s just off of Timbercrest Drive and north of Mastin Lake Road.
Police tell us they have one person in custody being questioned. The victim was rushed to the hospital, their name and condition aren’t available at this time.
The 911 calls went out around 12:55 a.m. Monday. Police and HEMSI were on the scene within minutes. We are in touch with investigators and will update this story as new information comes in.
