Huntsville honors Rosa Parks

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - She was tired of giving in and kept her seat to take a stand. On Monday, Huntsville honored Rosa Parks for refusing to give up her bus seat.
Alabama state Reps. Laura Hall and Anthony Daniels hosted a Rosa Parks Day celebration. A seat on each Huntsville public transit bus was dedicated to Parks.
It was in December 1955 when Parks took her seat, and leaders are calling on you to help carry on her legacy.
“Rosa Parks sat and brought people of all walks of life together. different political affiliations, race, creed and beliefs. so we ask that you will find in your heart this week to do the same and live her legacy,” said Daniels.
People were also able to ride the buses in Huntsville for free Monday.
