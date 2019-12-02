A few flurries this morning with cold temperatures & gusty winds

It is much colder this morning as temperatures are into the 30s across the Tennessee Valley. We also have a little disturbance moving through to our northeast which has brought a few areas of flurries/sleet to places to our northeast. Don’t be surprised if we see a flurry or two to the east of I-65, but no accumulation is expected. Wind gusts will stay strong again today from the northwest at 15 to 25 mph. Because of the northwest flow and the cloud cover we should stay chilly throughout the day. High temperatures today should only climb into the low 40s. With the wind we will likely have wind chills in the 20s & 30s throughout the day.