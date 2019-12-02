A few flurries this morning with cold temperatures & gusty winds

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Happy Monday & happy December! Get ready for a chilly day today.
It is much colder this morning as temperatures are into the 30s across the Tennessee Valley. We also have a little disturbance moving through to our northeast which has brought a few areas of flurries/sleet to places to our northeast.
Don’t be surprised if we see a flurry or two to the east of I-65, but no accumulation is expected. Wind gusts will stay strong again today from the northwest at 15 to 25 mph.
Because of the northwest flow and the cloud cover we should stay chilly throughout the day.
High temperatures today should only climb into the low 40s. With the wind we will likely have wind chills in the 20s & 30s throughout the day.
Overnight will be even colder with temperatures dropping into the upper 20s for much of the area. Wind gusts will be much lighter overnight, but we will still have wind chills into the low to mid 20s.
Tuesday looks a bit warmer with highs near 50-degrees and we will continue to warm up day by day. Friday will be our next chance at rain with showers possible by the morning hours.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.