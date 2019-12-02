Cloudy, cold and breezy this afternoon

A chilly start to the week with overcast skies and some light snow this morning into Middle Tennessee.
Skies will stay partly to mostly cloudy this afternoon and highs will only make it into the upper 30s to lower 40s, winds will stay strong through sunset tonight before tapering off. Slow clearing is expected overnight with cold low temperatures falling into the upper 20s.
Temperatures will gradually start to rebound for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with highs ranging in the low to middle 50s, quiet and dry weather is expected with more sunshine by midweek.
Our next best chance of rain will be on Friday as another system moves in, rain chances look promising but it likely will not be a washout Friday. Next weekend looks seasonal for now with highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.