Authorities: Man held without bond after shooting at deputies during domestic dispute

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A man is in custody and charged with two counts of attempted murder after authorities say he shot at deputies during a domestic dispute.
Justin O’Neal McCurdy, 31, is being held with no bond. He is also charged with one count of certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1500 block of Wilderness Lane in the Grayson Valley community Sunday at approximately 9:41 p.m. on a call for a domestic dispute between a woman and her live-in boyfriend. Authorities say the woman reported her boyfriend was angry and breaking out windows in the home.
Deputies say when they arrived, the suspect came out onto the front porch with a pistol and fired shots in the air before shooting at deputies. The deputies were informed there were children in the home and did not return fire.
Authorities say the suspect retreated inside the home and continued shooting at police. Once back-up patrol units arrived, the suspect came out of the home, dropped his weapon and surrendered.
No one was injured.
