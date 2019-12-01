Several families displaced at fire at Huntsville apartment complex

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Fire and Rescue are working to contain hot spots after a fire broke out at a Huntsville apartment complex Sunday morning.
16 units were dispatched to Sunlake at Edgewater complex on Lakefront Drive around 10 a.m. Eight units received heavy fire and water damage. The American Red Cross is helping people affected by the fire. Firefighters tell us there are no reports of injuries.
Power was cut off to all sixteen units affected by the blaze. An excavator was brought in to tear down a few walls that were compromised by the damage.
