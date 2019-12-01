Program shows order of service for Sheriff ‘Big John’ Williams’ funeral

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - On Monday, Lowndes County Sheriff John “Big John” Williams will be laid to rest in Montgomery.
Williams was killed in a shooting Saturday night at a Hayneville gas station, and his community continues to mourn. According to a program for the funeral, Williams grew up in Lowndes County, graduating from Calhoun High School in 1976. He began his career in law enforcement in 1978, first volunteering as a reserve deputy, later working for the Hayneville Police Department, then serving as a deputy for the Lowndes County Sheriff Department. In 2010, he was elected sheriff, and he was reelected in 2014 and 2018.
Williams’ married Joann Williams in 1976, and the couple had two children.
“Meeting you John was like a gift from God, Marrying you John was the bond that united our hearts,” Joann Williams said in the program to her late husband. "The laughter, the joy, the tears and smiles, Together we shared them all and traveled many miles."
The Alabama Boys will perform at the funeral, and several people are scheduled to speak, including Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham and Senator Doug Jones. See the full program below:
WSFA 12 News will carry the funeral service live on-air and online. Visitation is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m.
