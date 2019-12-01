Much cooler out there today with strong winds

Temperatures this morning dropping as the cold front continues to pass through. We started the morning in the low 60s, but we will continue to fall into the low to mid 50s as we move into the afternoon. As the cold front continues to move east, the clearer skies will move in for the middle of the day. The big issue today will be the strong wind gusts that will pick up as the day goes on. West wind gusts may be as high as 30 mph. Clouds will move back in later in the evening and overnight tonight.