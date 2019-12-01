Much cooler out there today with strong winds

Happy Sunday! It’s going to be a much cooler day today and get ready for some wind as well!
Temperatures this morning dropping as the cold front continues to pass through. We started the morning in the low 60s, but we will continue to fall into the low to mid 50s as we move into the afternoon. As the cold front continues to move east, the clearer skies will move in for the middle of the day. The big issue today will be the strong wind gusts that will pick up as the day goes on. West wind gusts may be as high as 30 mph. Clouds will move back in later in the evening and overnight tonight.
Clouds will keep our temperatures into the low to mid 30s overnight tonight, with more of the strong northwest winds. There may be a few areas of flurries or drizzle across northeast Alabama between 1am and 5am, but don’t expect any accumulation. Wind will continue to stay breezy throughout the day on Monday with gusts out of the northwest as high as 25 mph. Wind chills will start into the mid-20s and stay into the mid-30s for the afternoon. High temperatures will be into the low to mid 40s. This cold weather will continue through the middle of the week.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
