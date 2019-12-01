Huntsville apartment fire forces 16 units to evacuate

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | December 1, 2019 at 12:37 PM CST - Updated December 1 at 12:37 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Red Cross is on the scene of a fire, helping displaced residents find a place to stay.

Huntsville Fire & Rescue Capt. Frank McKenzie says they got a call about a fire at 9:45 Sunday morning.

Firefighters responded to the scene at 607 Lakefront Drive, at the Sunlake at Edgewater Place Apartment complex.

McKenzie confirms 16 apartments are evacuated. 4 of those were completely destroyed by a fire. The remaining 12 have smoke damage.

No word yet on how the fire started.

