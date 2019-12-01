Flooding hits some north Alabama roads

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A number of areas saw heavy rain Saturday, resulting in rising waters.
In Limestone County there are a number of roads with water on them, including Lovell Road, Fort Hampton Road, Easter Ferry Road and Edgewood Road.
Water also built up around right now is Suffield Street and Schilling Street.
Madison County first responders were called to a vehicle that was swept off in flood waters on Bobo Section Road and Larkin Sullivan Road.
North Florence saw up to 4 inches of rain. Public works crews had to barricade several roads because of flooding, including sectinos of Gresham Road, Coffee Road and Mars Hill Road.
Police warn not to go around the barriers because the roads are flooded and its dangerous.
