Cold & breezy start to the week

Some sunshine this afternoon has pushed temperatures into the middle 50s with gusty NW winds.
Cloud cover will increase this evening with winds staying northwesterly around 10-15 mph, lows will fall into the lower 30s by daybreak on Monday. There is a slight chance of seeing some sleet or flurries develop into NE Alabama overnight into Monday morning, no impacts are expected other than some possible light accumulations on grassy areas on Sand Mountain.
The work week will start of on a cooler note with partly cloudy skies and highs only in the upper 30s to lower 40s, winds will still be breezy. Temperatures will start to rebound for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with highs ranging in the low to middle 50s, quiet and dry weather is expected.
Our next best chance of rain will be on Friday as another system moves in, rain chances look promising but it likely will not be a washout Friday. Next weekend looks seasonal for now with highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.