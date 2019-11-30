HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Here’s hoping you saved some cash after yesterday’s Black Friday because today is Small Business Saturday!
The day is dedicated to the locally-owned, mom-and-pop shops, encouraging you to shop local and support small business owners right in your area.
In the interview above, Pammie Jimmar with the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce and business owner Kayla Adams share more about the economic impact this day can have on a local area.
“Every time you spend out in a small business, you’re putting that money back into your community," says Adams.
Today, they encourage you to shop local, and while you’re out and about, post a selfie with #ShopSmallHSV or tag the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce for an opportunity to be entered in a drawing for some great prizes!
